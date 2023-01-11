'I've Lost Everything': Bengaluru Man Recounts Metro Pillar Collapse That Killed His Wife, Son

A woman and her son were crushed to death as a Metro pillar under construction collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Image: ANI)

THE FAMILY member of a woman and 2.5-year-old son who lost their lives after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru, recalled the horrific moment on camera. Lohit, the husband of the woman expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident and said he has lost everything. He also urged the government to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

On Tuesday morning, a mother and child died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru while they were travelling in a two-wheeler.

Narrating the incident, the husband told ANI, "We were travelling in a two-wheeler. I was supposed to drop them to a concerned place and then leave from there. But this incident happened within a fraction of a second. As I looked back, my wife and kid had fallen. Nothing was there in my hand."

"What should I tell the government, I have lost everything. The government should only ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. All the safety and precautions should be taken so that others do not have to face this situation," he said.

Madan Kumar, father of the deceased woman demanded the cancellation of the construction work and said that he would not take the body of his daughter till the contract is not cancelled.

"Till the contractor's license is not cancelled, I won't take the body. Who gave them permission to build such tall pillars? The tender should be cancelled and the work should be stopped. I will see what is to be done in court," he said.

Other family members also spoke about the tragedy and they demanded the immediate cease of the construction activity.

"The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures. The construction activity should be stopped immediately because it is running without safety. If a bus or some other vehicle carrying passengers would have crossed that point, there could have been more casualties. Our world has been destroyed. I demand the government to provide safety measures at the construction sites," Vijayakumar, the father-in-law of the woman, told ANI.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parvez also announced 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims.

"We follow the highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Parvez said.

(With ANI Inputs)