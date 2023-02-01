Bengaluru Man Arrested For Raping, Murdering Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Daughter

The accused in the incident allegedly raped and murdered the child when her mother was not present at home. (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

A MAN was arrested from Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly raping and murdering a three-year-old girl who was the child of a single mother.

The accused has been in a relationship with the victim’s mother who was a worker at a garments factory for more than a year. The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya, which lies in the western part of the state capital.

The accused in the incident allegedly raped and murdered the child when her mother was not present at home. The accused has been arrested and a case has been filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Earlier on Monday, in another case, a Kerala court gave three life sentences to a man who repeatedly raped and impregnated his minor daughter. The man was found guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, and intimidation of the victim under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Somasundaran said that the first incident of rape occurred in March 2021 when no one was at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the then-15-year-old girl had online classes and was studying when her father dragged her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her.