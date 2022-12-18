Bengaluru Family Not Allowed To Fly With Pet Dog, Shares Video; Here's How Air India Responded

A BENGALURU-based family was not allowed to take its pet dog along with them inside a plane even after having a boarding pass.

Taking to Twitter Sachin Shenoy shared a video clip where he spoke about the incident. The family claimed that despite following all the norms, their pet was not allowed inside the plane while travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then Amritsar on AI 503 on Saturday.

Shenoy, who along with his wife and daughter, were going on a 12-day trip, had made the bookings for the same three months back. They were also in constant touch with the authorities regarding the flying of their dog, Fluffy according to Air India rules and regulations.

"Our pet weighs 4.2 kilograms and with the bag she is hardly five kilograms heavy. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass," he said in the video.

Shenoy also added that even after waiting for hours his pet did not create any problems to the travellers at the airport adding that it was petted by nearly 250 people.

"The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us or that is what was told to us," he then mentions. He also said that apparently, the flight was overbooked. "We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying," he said in the video. Claiming that he suffered "major losses" since he paid for all the hotels the family was supposed to stay at during the trip, he further questioned who was going to bear the consequences.

The post attracted massive notice and was also shared online by many users.

Meanwhile, Air India also replied to the video and asked Shenoy to share the passenger details. "Dear Sir, we regret the discomfort caused. It's never our intention to cause any inconvenience to our passengers. Please share your booking details and pet EMD details via DM for us highlight this to our concerned airport team to look into this on priority," wrote Air India.

After the details were shared it wrote, "Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board." the Commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet" and hence they were not allowed to board.

"Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that "pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight," Air India wrote.

— Air India (@airindiain) December 17, 2022

"However, the Commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin," it further said.

In response to the same, Shenoy said, "This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass."We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy"s travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies."

It also offered the family a revalidation of their tickets as a "goodwill gesture" asking them to accept the offer.

Denying the claims, the family said that no one from Air India contacted them regarding the same and wrote, "This proves that the response was a sham and as of this tweet 23.27pm, I have had no communication whatsoever from @airindiain."

" I rest my case and they are #antipet and are #liars.," he concluded.