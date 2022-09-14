Bengaluru Demolition Drive: Wipro, Eco-Space Among 30 IT Firms In BBMP's Encroachers List

AFTER the heavy floods left Bengaluru battered, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to start the demolition of apartments built illegally in different parts of the city. The list also includes 30-40 IT companies including Wipro and Eco-space.

"The list of IT Parks and developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments include- Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi," BBMP said in a statement, as reported by the news agency ANI.

The list of IT Parks & developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments includes- Bagmane Tech Park & Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi: BBMP pic.twitter.com/Lg7nFtCaj0 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The operation of clearing the encroachments of the Raj canal is also actively going on under the jurisdiction of BBMP and as of Tuesday a total of 18 encroachments including the Mahadevpur zone and Yalahanka zones were cleared.

Reportedly, the encroachment of the royal canals in the city is being surveyed and marked by land surveyors and the encroachment clearance operation is being carried out.

The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will continue in the coming days

Earlier, on Monday, BBMP informed the high court about 980 buildings that have been found illegal across the city in a recent survey that was carried out in response to a high court injunction issued in conjunction with a Suo Moto PIL on September 19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok on Tuesday said that all apartments built illegally on Rajakaluve in Bengaluru city will be demolished.

"By next monsoon, we've to clear all pending demolitions... all apartments will be removed, as you saw in Noida. Action to be against officials & builders", said R Ashok on Rajakaluve encroachment.

"30-40 IT companies have encroached the Rajakaluve in Bengaluru city and apartments will be demolished without any partiality," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Limbavali blamed the illegal encroachment in Bengaluru for the floods. "Therefore we started clearing encroachment which will take at least 3 months. We will also address the demolition issues", added Limbavali.

Accordingly, 15 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevpur zone on Monday, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

The encroachment area has been identified by the land surveyor in the Cambridge College premises and is being cleared by JCB machines with the help of the corporation officials, a team of marshals, and police personnel, the BBMP said.

(With inputs from ANI)