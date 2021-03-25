Bengaluru COVID Restrictions: Speaking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Health Minister said that the state government will test a traveller if he or she fails to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon entering Bengaluru.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the city, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that a negative COVID-19 report will be compulsory from April 1 for people coming to Bengaluru from any state.

"Besides increasing testing, we're also introducing quarantine watch app. We're introducing quarantine stamping from today because positivity rates increased between 20-40 years of age. So we don't want their movement when they're in isolation," he told ANI.

Sudhakar told ANI that the marshals will strictly implement and it is important to wear masks and to maintain social distances in markets, crowded roads, bus stops, theatres, marriage halls, event places, religious places, colleges and any crowded places.

"200 people can attend events in closed spaces; maximum of 500 in events in open areas. There are some large religious and political gatherings for which I've sought time with state election commissioner today. I'll request him to minimise this and issue circular," he added.

Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February. Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an emergency meet with state officials to discuss the situation and warned that a lockdown will be imposed if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

"People should follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. They should wear mask, maintain social distancing and hygiene," he urged people across the state.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, which was reported in India on January 30 last year, has claimed more than 12,400 lives in Karnataka so far. The state currently has over 15,600 COVID-19 cases while nearly 9.45 lakh have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma