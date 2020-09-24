New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Bengaluru urban on Thursday recorded 4,192 new coronavirus cases, taking the district's infection tally to 2.08 lakh infections. The death toll in the district 3,129 after 24 people succumbed to the contagion. Bengaluru Urban district currently tops the list of positive cases in Karnataka. Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

The number of active containment zones as per the last update by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike stands at 21,558. while 11,582 (35%) have returned to normal status. Most of the active containment zones are in RR Nagara. The total number of containment zones in the city is at 33,140, according to a report by The News Minute. The recovery rate in Bengaluru stands at 78.73%, the second highest among cities in the country. Delhi sits atop with 2.13 lakh recovered patients so far while Chennai is third with 1.43 lakh.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday clocked 7,710 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 65 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5.48 lakh and the toll to 8,331. A total of 4,44,658 people have been discharged in the state so far. A total of 44.59 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 64,164 were tested on Thursday alone. The day also saw 6,748 patients getting discharged after recovery. There are 95,549 active cases in Karnataka. For queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll-free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha