New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday recorded 3,082 new coronavirus cases taking the district's tally to 2,00,728 infections. The death toll in the district reached 3,082 after 26 people succumbed to the infection. Bengaluru Urban district currently tops the list of positive cases in Karnataka. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,58,029, followed by Mysuru (26,051) and Ballari (25,111).

The city recorded a higher number of recoveries than new cases at 4,145 on this day. The mortality rate in Bengaluru was 1.36 per cent, while it was about 1.54 per cent in the rest of Karnataka. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not updated its containment zone numbers for at least three days now.

So the number of active containment zones as per the last update remains at 21,558. while 11,582 (35%) have returned to normal status. Most of the active containment zones are in RR Nagara. The total number of containment zones in the city is at 33,140, according to a report by The News Minute. The recovery rate in Bengaluru stands at 78.73%, the second highest among cities in the country. Delhi sits atop with 2.13 lakh recovered patients so far while Chennai is third with 1.43 lakh.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha