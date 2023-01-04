'Humiliating': Woman Claims She Was Asked To Take Off Shirt For Security Check At Bengaluru Airport

A woman traveller, Krishani Gadhvi has claimed that she was asked to take off her shirt during the security check at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and called the incident ‘humiliating’. Taking it to the microblogging site Twitter, she narrated the incident and asked why the Bengaluru airport needs a woman to strip. She continued by saying that she got unwanted attention while she was waiting in line for a security check wearing only a camisole.

Krishani Gadhvi who is a musician and also a student took to Twitter and said, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?”

Her tweet drew the attention of the netizens including the Bengaluru airport. The airport apologised and assured that the matter had been brought to the notice of the security team. The airport tweeted, “Hello @KrishaniGadhvi, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign.”

The airport also asked Gadhvi to share her contact details to unveil details of the incident. “Kindly DM your contact details for our team to connect with you at the earliest,” the airport team wrote in a separate tweet. Netizens also targeted the airport team and asked them not to use security checks to humiliate people.

It is yet unclear whether Gadhvi was travelling domestically or abroad. International travellers are being screened for Covid-19 at the Kempegowda International Airport after six nations, including China and Japan, made home quarantine a mandatory requirement to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.