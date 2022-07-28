Bengal SSC Scam: ED Raids Another Residence Of Arpita Mukherjee; Rs 50 Cr Recovered So Far

Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday reached the New Town residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The officials reached her residence at the Royal Residency flat at Chinar Park in New Town in West Bengal's Kolkata along with the central force personnel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Thursday morning left the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee after filling ten trunks with cash amounting to approximately Rs 29 crore that was found there. ED sleuths on Wednesday began their fresh searches on the premises linked to Arpita Mukherjee. ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Manoj Jain in Ballygunge. Jain is reportedly an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee.

The flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises was covered in the action initiated on Wednesday. One of the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, in Belghoria, has been sealed by ED. Earlier, Rs 20 crore was recovered from her residence in South Kolkata. This brings the total cash recovered so far to nearly Rs 50 crore.

The ED on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. She was also arrested.

A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, said the probe agency. Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from various premises of the persons linked to the scam.

Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has been removed from all organisational posts and will remain suspended from the party till the time the investigation into a school recruitment scam is underway.

"The TMC will not support anyone found involved in corruption. After today's disciplinary committee meeting, it was decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts with immediate effect. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over. If it is proved that he is innocent, then the doors of the party will be opened for him again," TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

Chatterjee was TMC's secretary general for nearly two decades. He was appointed the party's national vice-president earlier this year. He was also a member of TMC's national working committee and chairman of its disciplinary committee, besides being the editor of party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla'.

