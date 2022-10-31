Bengal Girl Caught While Stealing Chocolates, Dies By Suicide After Video Goes Viral

IN A shocking incident that took place in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, a college student allegedly died by suicide after a video of her stealing chocolates inside a shopping mall made rounds on social media, police were quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the police, the body of the third-year undergraduate was discovered hanging in her house in Subhas Pally in the Jaigaon police station area on Sunday.

While speaking about the incident, the officer-in-charge of Jaigaon Prabir Dutta said that the body was sent for postmortem examination and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, the girl's father said that she went to a shopping mall in the area on September 29 along with her sister. She stole chocolates but was caught while getting out of it. She, however, paid the price of the chocolates on being caught and apologised to the store authorities.

The incident, meanwhile, was recorded by the people at the store, and the incident was also posted on social media that later went viral, added the father of the deceased.

The father further mentioned that an extreme step was taken out of the humiliation.

As soon as the locals found out about the hanging body, they protested outside the shopping mall demanding strong action to be taken against those who made the video.

The shopping mall authorities have not made any comments on the matter so far.

(With inputs from the agency)