Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi Today Amid BJP-TMC Spar Over SSC Scam

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who reached Delhi on Thursday for a four-day visit, will today meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state. The TMC supremo will also meet President Droupadi Murmu today.

The West Bengal chief minister will also attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 and meet with non-Congress Opposition leaders such as DMK, TRS and AAP on Saturday. With the TMC warming up to the Congress in Parliament, Banerjee might also meet the grand old party president Sonia Gandhi, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

With former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the cash-for-jobs scam in the state, sources indicated that Banerjee is unlikely to address the media.

Prime Minister Modi will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed. Banerjee had given the council's last year's meeting a miss. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year's meeting.

Banerjee on Thursday met her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also sought from them suggestions for the names of the seven new districts in West Bengal announced by her recently.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was vocal during the meeting and made suggested what issues the MPs should raise in the last few days of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both categorically told party MPs not to get "intimidated" by the BJP.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "We met (Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) Giriraj Singh and he had promised to resolve the MGNREGA issue within 48 hrs. It has been over a month and all I received is a dour-page answer which I have given to Mamata Banerjee."

He further said that during the MPs' meeting with Banerjee, she gave them "guidelines" to be followed. “This time was no exception. We will continue to raise pro-people issues," he said.

