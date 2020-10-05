The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh (shutdown) in the Barrackpore area today, blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing of Manish Shukla

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday evening, by two bike-borne assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The BJP leader was shot at when he was speaking with some locals and party workers near a local police station. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shukla, who defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) two years ago, was a popular organisational leader. He was also an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality where the term of the elected civic body has ended. Elections are due in around 110 civic bodies in the state.

The reports of his death led to tension in large parts of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Hours after the reports of Shukla's death, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the DGP (Director general of police) and home secretary to the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2020

The party has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore today in protest against the killing of the BJP leader. BJP general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described Manish Shukla as "a close associate of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh". He demanded a CBI probe in Shukla's death.

“Shukla was murdered. We demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the role of the police. Arjun Singh’s life is also in danger. Mamata Banerjee cannot rule the state with terror,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was in Kolkata. Senior BJP leaders who rushed to the spot have accused the Trinamool Congress of perpetrating the attack.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha