New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday confirmed first death due to COVID-19 vaccine. A government report published by Union Healthy Ministry’s National Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee, investigated the 31 cases of adverse events after taking the vaccine, of which one was confirmed to because of the vaccine.

"This is the first death where causality has been established, with vaccine resulting in an anaphylaxis reaction. But compared to the overall numbers, only a small number had a severe reaction. 31 cases were investigated and one death was due to vaccine, and among anaphylaxis cases, only two were found to be product-related. Most anaphylaxis reactions are managed," NK Arora, Advisor, National AEFI Committee, told news agency PTI.

Of 32 cases of adverse events, 18 were reported as “coincidental”, whereas two cases of hospitalisation were also linked to vaccines. "Overall, the benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly greater than the small risk of harm," the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that mere reporting of deaths and hospitalizations as serious adverse events does not automatically imply that the events were caused due to vaccines. “Data from the first week of April shows the reporting rate is 2.7 deaths per million vaccine doses administered and 4.8 hospitalizations per million vaccine doses administered,” health ministry said.

Globally, adverse events related to vaccination are being reported for past few months. Although rare, the adverse events have mostly been acknowledged by respective governments as one-offs, while echoing similar to what Indian Health Ministry said on Tuesday: “benefits overwhelm the risk of harm”.

With over 25 Crore and 90 Lakh vaccine doses administered so far, 18 out of 100 Indians have received at least one dose of Coronavirus vaccine, according to vaccination numbers available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan