Begusarai Mass Shooting: 1 Dead, 11 Injured After 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Go On Random Shooting Spree

IN A SHOCKING mass shooting incident, 1 person was killed while 11 others got injured after two bike-borne assailants went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday evening, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas. The police are clueless about the attackers, who shot pedestrians coming their way in different police stations in the district.

The Begusarai police closed the district borders and launched a manhunt to nab the shooters. Around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area, police said. Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.

The first incident occurred at a place under Tigra police station at 6 pm. The attackers were carrying sophisticated weapons and headed towards the Bachhwara police station area. The attackers started indiscriminate firing on NH 31 and then headed towards NH 28 and the eyewitnesses said that they have entered Barauni city.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem. The deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar. The police said that two persons were shot at in Mallehpur, three persons were shot at near Barauni thermal power station chowk, two were shot at in Barauni city, two in Tihra block, and two in Bachhwara block.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were admitted to different hospitals in Begusarai. One of them was referred to PMCH Patna. Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said that the attackers were caught on CCTV camera in one place and police are making efforts to identify them. District police also appealed to people to stay inside their houses and avoid roaming on the road.

"We have formed 3 teams for investigation. CCTV footage is being searched. Family members of the injured and deceased have blocked NH-28. According to the doctors, a pistol was used during the incident. The situation is under control", he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in the state and said that CM Nitish Kumar pushed the state into a jungle raj. "People especially women are scared in the state. For greed of power CM Nitish Kumar has pushed the state into 'jungle raj'. People need answers.Such a big incident happened in Begusarai, CM should resign", Union min Ashwini Choubey said.

Attacking CM Nitish Kumar, Union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said, "There is no govt in Bihar and no fear of law among criminals. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across 4 PS areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this".

