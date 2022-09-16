Begusarai Mass Shooting: Bihar Police Arrests All 4 Accused, CM Says 'All Angles Should Be Probed'

Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Bihar's Begusarai that killed one person and injured at least 11, police said on Friday, September 16.

Keshav, Sumit, Yuvraj, and Naga have been identified as the accused. Keshav was the first to be apprehended at the Jhajha railway station in the state, and the names of the other accused soon followed.

All four accused are said to be Begusarai residents.

The gunmen had arrived at the Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai around 5 pm and opened fire, targeting shops in the crowded area, the police said.

They added that after people fled, the gunmen went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge and continued firing indiscriminately at people.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire about the firing and promised a thorough investigation into the case from all angles.

"We have called a meeting and held a detailed discussion on this incident. A probe should be done from every angle into this incident. A few days ago, I conducted a meeting to review law and order in the state," he said.

Kumar also said that he instructed the officers to remain vigilant.

According to news agency ANI, seven Bihar Police officers were also suspended as a result of the incident.

The SP also said that all those who were recently released from prison were being identified to find common suspects among them.

"We can spot four youths on two bikes in CCTVs who did the crime," the police official added.

On Tuesday evening, miscreants on motorcycles began a shootout in the Bachwara police station area of Goghna village.

Earlier, in an address to the media, Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar stated, "Our patrol party appeared to be on the streets. Nonetheless, they were either unable to stop the criminals or were unable to conduct the necessary checks. Seven police officers have been suspended with immediate effect in this regard."

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain lashed out at the state government, saying, "I was attempting to establish industries in Begusarai, but now bullets are being fired in the same manner as terrorists in Punjab and Kashmir. There have been numerous shootings and injuries. This is a significant incident in Bihar. Criminal morale is rising in Bihar, and people will not forgive those who boost criminal morale."

The BJP leader stated that such incidents will tarnish the state's image and questioned the Bihar government about the state's direction.

"What will be the image of Bihar in the country? Nitish Kumar needs to check this situation," Hussain said.

