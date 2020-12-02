In a bizarre incident, two Vistara flights were delayed by an hour each after a swarm of honeybees clamped themselves at the exterior of the airplanes parked in the same bay on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata

The incident occurred on Sunday, when one of the Vistara airlines were ready to take off for Delhi from Kolkata airport. Prior to the initiation of the boarding process, the airport staff saw that bees had settled themselves on the exterior of the plane.

The airport fire crew was then recruited to spray water jets to dislodge the bees, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The moment was widely shared on Twitter. Watch the video here:

Bad weather. A technical fault. A late-arriving aircraft. Just some of the reasons your flight might be delayed...

One to add to the list: A Swarm Of Bees!🐝

Footage from #KolkataAirport today... Water Cannon had to be used to disperse the bees!😱@aaikolairport pic.twitter.com/SGHWYElxNa — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) November 30, 2020

The second Vistara flight parked in the same bay was then hijacked by bees the following day and faced an hour's delay before being cleared in the similar fashion.

In a similar incident last year, an Air India flight was delayed by two and a half hours after a swarm of bees settled at the exterior of the aircraft in the same airport. The bees had been cleared by spraying water jets on the aircraft.

