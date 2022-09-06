'Because Of Maladministration': CM Bommai Blames Previous Congress Govt For Bengaluru Flood Woes

As Bengaluru continues to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy downpour, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused the previous Congress government of state of the current situation in the city.

Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

The Chief Minister said that there is a perception that the entire Bengaluru is in a problem. but that is not true. "The entire Bengaluru is not in problem. The problem is in two zones, particularly Mahadevapura", he said.

"The condition of Mahadevapura is because of 69 tanks in the small area. All are overflowing. Further, all the established is in low-lying areas. And there has been encroachment," the CM added.

Bommai accused the previous Congress government of the present situation in Bengaluru. "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," he said.

The Chief Minister said the administration is working round the clock to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city. He said control rooms have been made to resolve issues.

"We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF team are working 24X7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments. And we will continue to clear them. We are putting sluice gates at the tanks so that tanks can be well managed. We have started dewatering in most of the places. We have given Rs 1,500 crore for draining of water in Bengaluru while another Rs 300 crore has been given to remove encroachments. We will ensure that in future there is no impediment to the flow of water," he said.

Asked about the drinking water supply disruptions in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "Rainwater affected two water pumping stations in Mandya district. Water has receded from the first pumphouse and supply will begin. Another pumphouse is to be cleared by today afternoon. Meanwhile, water is to be provided through tankers and borewells."

There have been traffic snarls in different parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday due to waterlogging. Traffic was moving at the speed of turtle on the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road, a key stretch in the city due to heavy waterlogging.

Meanwhile, many IT professionals in India's silicon valley got a new experience and resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces, thanks to the waterlogging. Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their office.

Chief Minister Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. He said that he would call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital.

"We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We will also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai said. It comes after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.