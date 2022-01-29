New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 10-minute drone show with 1,000 Make-in-India drones are set to grace the sky at Delhi's Vijay Chowk for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations. This is the first time that drones will become the part of Beating the Retreat ceremony. There will also be the projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of Indian freedom. The show of nearly four minutes will be displayed on the walls of North and South Block just at the end of the ceremony.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force arrived at Vijay Chowk for Beating the Retreat ceremony.

Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour flowed at Raisina Hill as the Beating the Retreat ceremony commenced with synchronised performances of bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the Prime Minister at the event.

In a first, a grand drone show dazzled the sky above the national capital during this year's Beating the Retreat ceremony.

A total of 26 performances enthralled the spectators with foot-tapping music by the bands.





More to follow...

