Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Wagah-Border Witnesses Participation Of Four-Legged BSF Soldiers | Watch

WITH the patriotic zeal surrounding the Attari-Wagah border, the Beating Retreat ceremony on the 74th Republic Day of India, also witnessed the participation of four-legged soldiers (dogs) of the Border Security Force (BSF).

As the centuries-old military tradition moved on, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the International Border on the occasion of Republic Day.

#WATCH | Four-legged soldiers of BSF participate in the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/oo0D7EuhCS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

A few metres away from the zero line and Pakistan posts, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF) unfurled the Tricolour and sent a loud message that the national flag of the country will remain fluttering.

#WATCH | The beating retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Republic Day 2023 pic.twitter.com/waZ7ThGrgS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Reportedly, the Beating Retreat Ceremony marks the culmination of the week-long celebration of Republic Day, with India being the world's largest democracy. It traces its origin to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony.

Phasing out tunes handed down from a colonial past and including tunes that have a wider and deeper connection with the people of India is an exercise that is ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended Republic Day wishes to all the citizens and said, "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to boost the morale of the personnel here."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also distributed sweets among the personnel.

He took to Twitter and wished everyone on the day and wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India."

(With inputs from ANI)