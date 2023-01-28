Beating Retreat 2023: Routes Diverted For R-Day Conclusion Ceremony; Traffic Advisory Issued

AFTER the 74th Republic Day 2023, India is all set to mark the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations with the Beating the Retreat ceremony that will be held on Sunday, January 29. This year, the ceremony will have the flavour of Indian Classical Ragas and will be graced by the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital.

Now, to maintain smooth traffic on the day of the Beating Retreat, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements around the ceremony's venue. According to the Delhi Police advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday. It added that the Vijay Chowk will remain closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and “C” hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon (after 8 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules, follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handles and traffic police helpline, it added.