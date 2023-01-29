Beating Retreat 2023 LIVE: Ceremony Gets Underway Amid Heavy Rain In Delhi

WITH THE flavour of Indian tunes based on Indian Classical Ragas, the Beating the Retreat ceremony 2023 was graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Sunday.

Apart from President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived at Vijay Chowk to witness the event that marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations.

LIVE: Beating Retreat Ceremony - 2023 https://t.co/N4Ny72k3Iv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

The event started with the massed band's 'Agniveer' tune followed by enthralling tunes like 'Almora', 'Kedar Nath, 'Sangam Dur', 'Queen of Satpura', 'Bhagirathi', 'Konkan Sundari' by Pipes and Drums band.

It then witnessed 'Aprajey Arjun', 'Charkha', 'Vayu Shakti', 'Swadeshi' played by Indian Air Force's band, meanwhile, the band of Indian Navy played 'Ekla Cholo Re', 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', and 'Jai Bharati'.

It will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While the Army Band will be led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, the Naval and Air Force band commanders will be M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands will be Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh, said the official statement.

The Buglers will perform under the leadership of Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, and pipes and drums band will play under the instructions of Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge.

According to the Defence Ministry, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The mega event will also witness the country's biggest Drone Show, that will include 3,500 indigenous drones. The show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. It will illustrate the success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The drone show will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

In a first, a 3D anamorphic projection will also be conducted during the ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block.

The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded.

The grand ceremony has its roots in the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat.

Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

(With inputs from ANI)