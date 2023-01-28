Beating Retreat 2023: Classical Ragas To Echo At Vijay Chowk, Drone Show To Illuminate Sky | All You Need To Know

AS PART of the tradition, the "Beating Retreat" ceremony this year will be celebrated on Sunday, and the event will take place in the presence of President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in Delhi.

According to the Defence Ministry, Indian tunes based on Indian classical ragas will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the State Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present. The event in the national capital will witness the country's biggest drone show, which will consist of 3500 indigenous drones. It will light up the sky during the evening over the Raisina hills, weaving a myriad of national figures and events through smooth synchronisation. It will also show the success of the startup ecosystem, the technological prowess of the youth of the country, and pave the way for the future. The show will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

A 3D anamorphic projection, for the first time, will be organised during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facades of the North and South Blocks.

The event will begin with the massed band's 'Agniveer' tune followed by tunes like 'Almora', 'Kedar Nath, 'Sangam Dur', 'Queen of Satpura', 'Bhagirathi', 'Konkan Sundari' by Pipes and Drums band, said the Defence Ministry statement.

'Ekla Cholo Re', 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', and 'Jai Bharati' will be played Indian Navy while 'Aprajey Arjun', 'Charkha', 'Vayu Shakti', 'Swadeshi the band of Indian Air Force.

The Indian Army's band will play 'Shankhnaad', 'Sher-e-Jawan', 'Bhupal', 'Agranee Bharat', 'Young India', 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Drummers Call', and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

The event will come to a close with the popular tune 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. It has emerged as an event of national pride when the colours and standards are paraded.

