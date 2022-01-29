New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, around 1,000 indigenously built drones will form a part of the light show at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday, said Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday.

With this, India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United Kingdom (UK) and China to carry out such a large-scale show with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The drone show, organised by a startup 'Botlab Dynamics' with support from Department of Science and Technology and IIT Delhi, will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The 10-minute drone show - during which synchronised background music will also be played - has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed under the 'Make in India' initiative.

"Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony this year. A total of 26 performances will enthral the spectators with foot-tapping music played by the bands of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

"The entry band will be Massed Band playing the ‘Veer Sainik’ tune. This will be followed by Pipes & Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands.The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Commander Vijay Charles D’Cruz."

'Beating the Retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield. It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered at retreats.

Drumbeats recall the days when troops, billeted in towns and cities, were recalled to their quarters at an appointed time in the evening. Based on these military traditions, the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony creates a mood of nostalgia of the times gone by.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma