'Be Ready To Kill Modi If...': Congress Leader's Remark Creates Furore, FIR Lodged

A SENIOR Congress leader, Rajesh Pateria, has triggered a massive row with a speech in which he can be heard instigating his audience to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they want to "save" the constitution. However, the leader clarified immediately that by "killing," he meant "defeating." The statement, amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, has led to the Grand Old Party facing a huge backlash, with several leaders of the Saffron Brigade demanding the arrest of the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has also filed a police case against the Pateria, a former state minister. Shivraj Singh, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has targeted the Congress leader and former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi. In a video, Singh said, "The real face of those pretending Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming out."

"An FIR is being registered against him (Pateria), and the law will take its course," he said.

In a video that went viral, Pateria can be heard saying, "Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste, and language. The future of Dalits, tribals, and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Pateria, in a video statement, has clarified that he meant to "defeat" PM Modi in the elections and that his remarks have been wrongly presented.

"A video related to a Mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, who can't talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, dalits, tribals, and minorities, and also to remove unemployment," he said.