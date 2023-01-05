Be Modern, Don't Wear Saffron: Congress MP Tells Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath during an event ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, in Mumbai (Image Credits: ANI Image)

SENIOR Maharashtra Congress leader Hussain Dalwai has erupted a fresh controversy by saying that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should wear a modern outfit instead of his 'saffron outfit'.

"Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas," the former MP said.

Dalwai also took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh CM and said that Yogi should develop new industries in his state instead of taking industries from Maharashtra. The remark came as Yogi is on two days visit to Mumbai to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

"Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive," said the Congress leader while interacting with reporters on Wednesday.

He then added that Yogi should adopt some modernity as the industry itself is a sign of modernity.

In a major step to bring domestic investment to the state and make Uttar Pradesh one trillion-dollar economy, Yogi Adityanath himself has successfully completed roadshows abroad in order to invite foreign investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) and introduce them to the opportunities available in various sectors in the state through his team of ministers and officials.

The domestic roadshows has also been started on Thursday from Mumbai, during which Yogi will be meeting the country's leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

It is noteworthy that in December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities, which starts today, are a continuation of that exercise.

(With inputs from ANI)