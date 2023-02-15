CHHATTISGARH Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday, criticised the BJP-led Central government for conducting an I-T raid at British Broadcasting Corporation’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai. In an apparent reference to the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Modi, Baghel said voices critical of central government will be crushed.

“Whoever speaks against the central government they will be crushed. Be it Congress or any regional party, they have to face the heat of the central government for speaking against them,” CM Baghel said, according to news agency PTI, while speaking to reporters. The senior Congress politician also said that whenever leaders of his party visit other states for poll campaigning, Central investigating agencies like Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, or Directorate of Revenue Intelligence launch a raid on them.

Also Watch:

“Now by taking action against the BBC, a message is being given to media houses that you cannot speak against us (Centre),” he claimed.

Officials from the Income Tax Department had arrived at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices early on Tuesday to conduct a “survey” in relation to allegd irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing. Mobile phones, laptops, desktops of broadcaster’s account and finance employees were seized by the sleuths.

The Account and Finance Department, in particular, of Britain’s national broadcaster is under the radar of the I-T Department.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of BBC had tweeted.

Later yesterday it was reported that the United Kingdom government was monitoring the situation with regards to the I-T raids. The survey has provoked strong reactions from journalists and opposition leaders across India. However, there has been no official reaction on the issue from the I-T department or the Finance Ministry so far.

Six hours after the searches began, the employees were reportedly allowed to leave. However, they were only permitted to exit after their laptops had been scanned. BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia reacted to the development saying, the government agency should be allowed to do its job. He reminded the Congress that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also banned the broadcaster during her term.

(With agency inputs)