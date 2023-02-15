Tax Survey At BBC Continues For Second Day; Most Employees Asked To Work From Home | Updates

THE INCOME Tax survey at the Delhi, Mumbai offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with I-T sleuths saying that the operation was part of a tax evasion investigation against the UK's national broadcaster. The surprise action comes weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tax officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

Meanwhile, media reports today have stated that BBC has shared a new mail with its employees asking them to support the officials conducting raids and respond to their queries comprehensively. A report by NDTV stated that BBC has also asked its employees to not answer any question related to their personal income, but answer any salary-related queries. The BBC has also asked employees to work from home except for those working in the broadcast department.

Here are the top updates from the Income Tax Survey at BBC Offices:

- The "survey" by the income tax department comes on the heels of BBC's controversial two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, 'Modi: The India Question'. The Indian government banned the airing of the documentary last month. Defying the ban, several political parties and student unions across India publicly screened the documentary, inviting police action in most cases.

- The action by the Income Tax department has also garnered sharp reactions from the opposition parties. The Congress termed it as "intimidation tactics" and alleged that the action shows that the Narendra Modi government is scared of criticism.

- Opposition leaders from the Left parties, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena, were critical of the action, with a CPI(M) leader taking a dig at the BJP saying the same BBC was the last word on authenticity when the party was in opposition.

- Meanwhile, the BBC in a statement on Tuesday said that they are cooperating with the I-T officials. "The income tax authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation is resolved as soon as possible," the BBC statement reads.

- The BJP, however, dismissed all criticism by the opposition leaders and accused the BBC of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together. The BJP also reminded Congress that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also banned the broadcaster during her term.

- Reacting to the tax survey, the UK government said that it was monitoring the situation. "We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," ANI quoted its sources in the UK government.

- The US also reacted to the tax surveys and reaffirmed its conviction that the "free press strengthens democracy". However, the US said that it is not in a position to comment on the matter.

"Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well: We support the importance of free press around the world," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, adding, "We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement."