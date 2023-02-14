On Congress' 'Scared' Taunt Over I-T Survey At BBC, BJP Recalls Indira Gandhi's 'Banning' Decision

Shortly after the Income Tax department started its "survey" at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which was marred in controversies over its controversial film on the 2002 Gujarat riots and allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition leaders came down heavily at the BJP government at the Centre saying that the action suggests that "BJP's end is near".

Terming the move as an 'act of intimidation', the Congress said that the government was scared of criticism. Congress leader KC Venugopal reacting on the I-T survey said, "The I-T raid at BBC's offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer".

However, the BJP was quick to respond to Congress' criticism and reminded the grand old party of Indira Gandhi's decision to ban the BBC in India. The BJP further termed BBC the most corrupt corporation in the world and alleged that "its propaganda and Congress' agenda go hand in hand".

Addressing media persons over the I-T survey, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that any media organisation functioning in India will have to follow the rules and regulations of the country.

"Income Tax department lawfully carried out raids at the BBC office. The IT department is no longer the 'caged parrot' as the Supreme Court had said about government institutions during the Congress rule," he said.

"The BBC has become the most 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation' in the world. Unfortunately, BBC's propaganda and Congress' agenda are on the same lines. Today, India is attaining great heights under PM Modi's leadership and some sections do not like this. The BBC has all rights to do journalism in India, but they will have to abide by the law of the land," Bhatia said.

He further attacked the Congress citing the ban on BBC imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"BBC should also remember what UK's longest serving Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said about them. She said the BBC is 'Bolshevik Broadcasting Corporation'. Also, the Congres should remember that Indira Gandhi, too, had put a ban on the BBC. India is a country that provides opportunities to every organisation to work under its laws, provided they don't have a hidden agenda and are not spewing venom against the country," Bhatia added.

"My question to the Congress and other Opposition parties is that when the survey (at BBC offices) has not even come to any logical conclusion, on which basis are they standing with the 'anti-national' forces? Why can't they wait patiently for the report? Why is it that the Congress always stands with China, BBC, and even terrorists?" Bhatia added.

Income tax officials arrived at BBC offices located at the national capital's KG Marg for the survey. The British broadcaster's office at Kalina Santacruz in Mumbai was also surveyed, ANI sources said adding that the survey was limited to the business premises of BBC only. The IT officials were verifying certain account documents in the finance department of BBC, sources added.

During the investigation, the mobile phones of all the employees present in the BBC office have been taken away by the Income Tax team. The data of the computer kept in the accounts and finance department was also scanned. According to sources, officials said the devices will be returned to their owners after taking a backup.