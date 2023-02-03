Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Pleas Challenging Ban On BBC Documentary On PM Modi

PM Modi walks after the handover ceremony during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and sought its response within three weeks on the plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing in April.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to taking down orders. "We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," the bench said. The bench also refused to pass interim order on the plea saying it cannot pass any interim order without hearing the government.

The Centre on the basis of the secret order blocked the documentary and on the basis of this secret order, universities are taking action against students for screening the documentary, Senior Advocate CU Singh, appearing for the petitioners, said.

Justice Khanna said, "It is also a fact that people have been accessing those videos." Singh sought a shorter date for the case, the bench, however, declined his request.

The plea termed the Centre's decision to block the documentary as "manifestly arbitrary" and "unconstitutional". The petitioners further sought restoration of their tweets sharing the links of the documentary, which were taken down by Twitter following Centre's orders.

The right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to citizens by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution also includes the "right to receive and disseminate information", the plea stated.

Even if the contents of the documentary and its viewership/discussion thereupon is unpalatable to the powers that be, it is no ground to curtail the freedom of speech and expression of the petitioners, the plea added.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary. Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta has also filed a PIL in the apex court seeking to impose a complete ban on BBC's documentary.

The PIL also sought direction from the National Investigating Agency to initiate an investigation against the anti-India and anti-Indian-government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India and to submit an inquiry report before the apex court.

(With Agencies Inputs)