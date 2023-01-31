BBC Documentary Row: Karnataka Congress To Screen Series At Mysuru Office Amid Centre's Ban

KARNATAKA Congress will screen the British Broadcasting Corporation’s Documentary, India: The Modi question, which is apparently critical of the Indian Prime Minister, the party’s state spokesperson said. The documentary will be shown in the premises of its office in Mysuru city.

“BBC has thrown light on the truth. BJP leaders themselves have been beating their chests that Modi had given directions to kill Muslims,” M Lakshman, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

"Like 'Kashmir Files', this documentary should be exhibited all over the country. I request people of the country to watch the documentary. One should watch the documentary and learn about the dark face of PM Modi," he added.

Lakshman also said that the British public broadcaster is an “important organisation” and hence cannot be influenced by “anyone”. The Congress spokesperson also targeted BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. He said that Jarkiholi and “his gang” had shot an excise inspector Ingalage "with an AK-47 rifle" in 1988.

He recounted the other alleged wrongdoings of the Jarkiholi family. One such he mentioned was the murders in Government Mill of Gokak, in 1994, allegedly with the support of Ramesh Jarkiholi. He also alleged that people had to take permission from the Jarkiholi family to purchase or sell any property worth over Rs. 35 Lakh lest they would suffer atrocities and false rape cases. Around 300 men have been framed under such false cases Lakshaman said. The Congress spokesperson even said that Ramesh Jarkiholi used to sell hooch earlier.

Hinting that Jarkiholi is corrupt, Lakshman asked how could he buy a Mercedes car worth Rs. 4 Crore when he is suffering losses. He also claimed that Jarkiholi is building a new house worth Rs. 30 Crore.

Such serious allegations and attack on the BJP leader follow his criticism of Congress President DK Shivakumar. Jarkiholi had said that when he first met Shivkumar, the Congress chief was wearing torn slippers but later amassed “thousands of crores” of corrupt money. Lakshman also threw a challenge asking for investigation into the properties of both Shivkumar and Jarkiholi by “any Central agency”.

(With agency inputs)