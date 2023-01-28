BBC Documentary Row: 7-Member Panel To Probe Ruckus In Delhi University Over Film On PM

DELHI University on Saturday, January 28th formed a 7-member committee to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The committee was constituted by DU Vice Chancellor to enforce discipline & maintain law and order on the campus.

The committee, headed by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been asked to submit its report to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 pm on January 30.

The VC of Delhi University constitutes a committee to enforce discipline & maintain law & order. The committee may specifically look into the incident of 27th January 2023 incident which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts (protest over screening of banned BBC documentary) pic.twitter.com/dcD5dEAFPi — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The other members of the committee are Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College, and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer, it added.

"The Committee may specifically look into the incident of the 27th of January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate No. 4, University of Delhi," the notification said.

"The Committee may submit its report at the earliest and latest by 5:00 PM of Monday, the 30th January 2023 to the Vice Chancellor," it added.

A commotion erupted at Delhi University on Friday as students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary, even as police and the university administration intervened to scuttle the move.

Twenty-four students affiliated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty and a heavy police deployment was maintained in the North Campus. The university claimed that "outsiders" were trying to screen the documentary and the police were called to maintain law and order.