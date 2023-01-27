BBC Documentary Screening: Delhi University Students Detained, Section 144 Imposed At Arts Faculty

SFI members attend the screening of the banned BBC Documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on PM Narendra Modi in Jadavpur University.(Pic-ANI)

Amid the ongoing BBC documentary screening on various university campuses, several students were detained on Friday, and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed outside the Delhi University's Faculty of Arts.

#WATCH | Students & members of NSUI protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi, being detained by the Police



Provisions u/s 144 CrPC are imposed outside the Faculty,in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty pic.twitter.com/EYWjubCSfy — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 (banning large gatherings) in the wake of a call by the student's organisation NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Around 4 pm today, around 20 persons gathered outisde the Arts faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it could lead to disturbance in the area, they were asked to disperse from the spot. However, when they refused, they were detained. A total of 24 persons have been detained. Currently, the situation is normal," a Delhi Police official said as quoted by ABP News

#WATCH | A fresh commotion breaks out outside Faculty of Arts at University of Delhi as Police detain a few members of the students' wing of Bhim Army.



Sec 144 CrPC imposed outside the Faculty. NSUI-KSU has given a call for screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty pic.twitter.com/dUHuWlM8v8 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

The documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the central government called in a "propaganda piece" earlier this month and pulled down "India: The Modi Question" from various social media platforms, including Twitter and Youtube.

On Wednesday, 13 students were detained from the Jamia Milia Islamia University located in the National Capital after some students tried to create a ruckus outside the university's premises over the screening of the documentary, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have hit out at the government for banning the documentary.

On Monday, the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University also warned the students against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students distributed a pamphlet inviting students to a screening at the student union office located on the university premises.