Blackouts, Protests, Detentions: 'Code Red' In Indian Varsities Over Screening Of BBC Documentary on PM Modi

AMID huge row over a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi called "India: The Modi Question", Delhi Police personnel on Friday entered the Ambedkar University campus to stop Students Federation of India (SFI)'s activists from screening the BBC film on the 2002 Godhra riots that sparked the controversy across the country. While several students have said alternative arrangements have been made to watch it on phones and laptops.

This came against the backdrop of several incidents where student unions in various universities across the country organised a screening of the controversial documentary. Student unions including JNUSU and SFI organised the screening of the controversial film at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). However, the police stopped the screening of the complaints of the university administration. Several students were also detained from Jamia earlier this week.

For the unversed, the Centre has ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube channels and Twitter posts sharing links to the two-part BBC documentary on the 2022 Gujarat riots, describing it as a 'propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative'. The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

On Tuesday (January 24), the JNU witnessed massive violence after the administration cut the electricity supply to the campus as several students gathered at the JNU students' union office for a screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi. Authorities also shut down the internet to prevent students from screening and watching the show, which the Center had already from several platforms. As the power and internet were snapped, some students claimed that they were allegedly attacked with stones by members of right-wing groups, leading to clashes between the students.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Jamia also on Wednesday (January 25) announced that they will screen the controversial BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi inside the campus at 6 pm. Following this, the Delhi Polic have adetained 13 people who were sloganeering outside the university. According to the police, the ruckus took place after the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced the screening of the documentary.

Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening. Even the university administration in its statement said that certain students associated with a political group (SFI) had circulated a poster about screening the documentary.

University Of Hyderabad

On January 21, a student group at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised the screening of the BBC documentary on the campus without prior notice or permission from the authorities. In response, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had filed a complaint alleging that the students did not have the requisite permission to screen the documentary inside the campus.

On Thursday, the Students Federation of India again organised the screening of the documentary in which more than 400 students turned up for the show, while ABVP showed the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', on the campus.

Jadavpur University

Along with Hyderabad University, SFI also screened the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots at Kolkata's Jadavpur University. It was reported that the screening was held without any interference from the police or the administration. Meanwhile, the SFI, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also sought permission for screening the documentary at Presidency University in the West Bengal capital on Friday.

Delhi University

Scores of students who had gathered at Delhi University's north campus on Friday for the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots were detained by police, student group activists alleged. The action came days after a similar ruckus at JNU and Jamia over the screening of the documentary.