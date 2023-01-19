'Propaganda Piece': India Dismisses BBC Documentary On PM Modi, Slams 'Colonial Mindset'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reacted strongly to the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative" against India. The MEA said the continuing colonial mindset is "blatantly visible" in the series.

Wondering about the purpose and agenda behind the documentary, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "we do not wish to dignify such efforts".

The BBC has released a two-part documentary named 'India: The Modi Question', in which it has claimed to have investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Slamming what he called a 'biased' documentary, Bagchi said, "Let me just make it very clear that we think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible."

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly we do not wish to dignify such efforts," he said.

Reacting to comments made by former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw on the riots, Bagchi said he seemed to be referring to some internal report of the UK government. "How do I have access to that?. It is a 20-year-old report. Why would I just jump on it now? Just because Jack Straw says it, how do they lend it that much legitimacy," he asked.

"I heard words like inquiry and investigation. There is a reason why we used the word colonial mindset. We do not use words loosely. What enquiry? They were diplomats here... investigation, are they ruling the country. I do not agree with that characterization."

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson also noted that the documentary has not been screened in India.

"Do note that this has not been screened in India. So I am only going to comment in the context of what I have heard about it and what my colleagues have seen," he said in his initial remarks.

(With agency inputs)