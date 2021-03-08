Batla House Encounter: Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan, sentencing on March 15
Batla House Encounter: A Delhi Court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in the case related to 2008 Batla House encounter.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma