New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi court on Monday awarded a death penalty to convict Ariz Khan, who was allegedly associated with Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Calling the matter as "rarest of rare case", the court said there was "no manner of doubt" that Khan was responsible for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Khan, who had fled from the spot during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2018. The police had sought a death penalty for Khan, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

The Delhi Police had on Monday told the court that Khan continued to murder a police officer despite his involvement in several blast cases in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh in which several innocent citizens of this country were killed.

"There is a complete lack of remorse on the part of the convict which completely rules out any kind of possibility of reformation and correction of the convict. This is again one of the aggravating circumstances against the convict calling for a death penalty and forecloses the option of lesser punishment," said Senior Public Prosecutor AT Ansari, appearing for the Delhi Police, as reported by news agency ANI.

Police had earlier claimed that Ariz Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects -- Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was martyred during the 2008 Batla House encounter.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case. His appeal against the trial court's verdict has been pending in the High Court.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma