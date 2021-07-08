Calling the allegations "baseless", India said Pakistan should focus on setting its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over its allegations that the country's external spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) orchestrated last month's bomb blast outside Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore.

Calling the allegations "baseless", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan should focus on setting its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

"The international communities are well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs," Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf had alleged that R&AW had carried out a blast outside the residence of Saeed in Lahore. The blast, which occurred on June 23, had claimed the lives of three people while over 20 were injured.

"Through the forensic analysis, electronic equipment, which has been recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main mastermind and the handlers of this terrorist attack and we have absolutely no doubt or reservation in informing you that the main mastermind belongs to RAW, the Indian intelligence agency, is an Indian national, and is based in India," Yousuf was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier too, Pakistan has alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country. However, India has categorially denied the claims, saying "Pakistan's desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics".

India-Pakistan relations have severely deteriorated after New Delhi revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August last year and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Pakistan has repeatedly tried to internationalise the issue but India has rejected its claims, saying Islamabad has no locus standi over Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma