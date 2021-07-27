The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that Basavaraj Bommai has been picked as the new Karnataka Chief Minister from BJP ousting the BS Yediyurappa. This comes after BJP's high-profile party meeting in Bengaluru.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that Basavaraj Bommai has been picked as the new Karnataka Chief Minister from BJP a day after BS Yediyurappa's exit. This comes after BJP's high-profile party meeting in Bengaluru to decide on the new Chief Minister in the state.

"Karnataka BJP Legislative Party elected Basavaraj S Bommai as Chief Minister of the State" reported the news agency ANI.

"We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard" Karnataka's caretaker CM, BS Yediyurappa said.

Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa government and was among the top contenders for the chief minister's post. The new chief minister is also from the politically influential Lingayat community. This politically influential community has a significant presence in about 140 of Karnataka's 224 assembly constituencies. The community forms nearly 17 per cent of the state's population. Bommai is a close confidant of Yediyurappa and belongs from the 'janata pariwar'.

Bommai's father SR Bommai also served as Karnataka's 11th chief minister for the year 1988-1989. Bommai joined BJP in 2008 and rose in the party ranks since then. Earlier, Bommai held the portfolio of water resources. He is an engineer by profession and started his career with the Tata group. Bommai has also been two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Earlier today BJP's legislature held a meeting in Bengaluru to decide on the party's next Chief Minister in Karnataka. BJP’s parliamentary board had appointed Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy as Central observers for the selection of new leader.

Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from the position of CM ending months of speculation. The 78-year-old leader made the announcement in an emotional speech. He said he is resigning without any pressure.

