New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly six months after they were shut amid the threat of coronavirus, bars will reopen in the national capital from September 9 as Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has approved the state government's proposal, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

Several stats have eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of commercial establishments such as bars and hotels ever since the Unlock 4.0 commenced on September 1. These bars and pubs will have to follow Standard Operating Procedure of the Central government.

Thursday's development has come as a breather for the hospitality industry that has been reeling under the coronavirus-induced restrictions from over past five months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its guidelines for phased reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic has permitted various activities under ''Unlock 4'', barring opening of cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places. Metro services have also been permitted to resume from September 7.

Following this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday accepted the Delhi government's proposal to resume metro train services in the national capital region, after a five-month hiatus in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an NDTV report. The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which was held to discuss reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's ''Unlock 4'' guidelines.

Delhi has reported as many as 1,79,569 cases of novel coronavirus, while 4,481 people have died of the infection in the national capital. India currently is the third worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic after the US and Brazil.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja