While introducing the Excise policy on Monday, it was also revealed that Delhi remains the 28th most visited city in the world and the first in India by foreign visitors, and excise remains an important source of revenue for the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government has introduced a set of reforms to boost revenue through its new excise policy by cracking down on liquor mafia and ensuring a smooth customer experience at alcohol shops. Walk-in experience for customers at alcohol shops, promoting microbreweries in addition to allowing bars to operate in hotels, clubs and restaurants till 3 am, are amongst the reforms introduced in the new excise policy.

No state run liquor shops in Delhi

Under the new system, the government will be out of retail liquor trade, paving the way for the closure of state-run shops while going on to promote private players in the national capital.

Walk-in experience a key feature of new excise policy.



According to the 2021-22 excise policy, every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands, and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors. Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or in the pavement and buy through the counter, the policy document states.

Under the new excise system, Delhiites will also be able to fill their bottles or ''growlers'' with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy also allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.

"Draught beer shall be allowed to be taken away in bottles or ''growlers''. Microbrewery shall also be allowed to supply to other bars and restaurants that have a license to serve liquor," the policy document stated.

Bars in hotels, restaurants may operate till 3 am



As part of the new reforms, the bars in hotels, restaurants, and clubs have been allowed to operate till 3 am except those licensees which have been given license to operate round-the-clock service of liquor.

The new policy states that such establishments can serve liquor in open spaces such terrace and balcony.

The number of retail liquor vends will be 849 in the city, including five super-premium retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 Sq.Ft.

"Super Premium Vends, which will set up a tasting room within the premise, can sell products only above ₹ 200 MRP for beer and above ₹ 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy etc.,” the policy document adds.

New liquor license for banquet halls and event venues

The government has introduced a new license L-38 for banquet halls, party places, farm houses, motels, wedding/party/event venues with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee.

(with inputs from PTI)

