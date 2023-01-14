‘Bar Cruising On Holy Ganges’: Akhilesh Yadav’s Dig At BJP Over MV Ganga Vilas Cruise

FORMER Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the BJP is lying when they are saying that they started the cruise. "The cruise is not new. It was already running for 17 years, and by just adding a part of it, the BJP named it after them."

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes a remark on MV Ganga Vilas river cruise, says "I have heard that cruise sailing on the holy river Ganga also has bars that serve alcohol...." pic.twitter.com/7VXbGQqkOx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief also accused the BJP of serving alcohol on the cruise that sails on the River Ganga.

"The people of BJP are much ahead when it comes to corruption and lying. I have also heard that it is not just a cruise… there's also a bar in it" the leader of opposition in the UP assembly said, further hitting out at the BJP.

"So far, we used to hear about aarti and pooja paath (prayer rituals). We have been there, taken those boat rides… people have explained to us… what is permitted and what should not be done because it is a holy place… now whether the cruise has a bar or not only BJP can tell us," Yadav said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest cruise from Varanasi on Friday.

Welcoming the passengers, he said, "I want to tell passengers onboard river cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination. India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone."

It will be operated by Antara Cruises, which already operates many luxury cruises on routes across India. It will cover 50 tourist destinations, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.