The bank holidays in these cities have been decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which issued the calendar for these same. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Banks in cities like Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar to remain shut from April 13 to April 16. This is in regard to the local festivals which are starting from today and have been declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. The holidays have been decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which issued the calendar.

Check out the list of the four upcoming holidays

April 13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Chaitra Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16: Bohag Bihu

The holidays might differ in different cities depending upon the regional holidays. Meanwhile, for those who have bank services related queries, they shall wait till the next working day or take a look at the list below on which banking services will be available and which ones will remain closed:

Services that will be available

Although the banks in some regions will be closed but their services like the following will remain available:

ATM Access

Mobile Networking

Online Banking

Services that will not be available

Here's listing out a few of the many banking services that will be shut during the holidays:

Cheque Deposit

Bank Cash Withdrawal

Money transfer

Meanwhile, apart from these 4 festival holidays, the banks will also be closed in the upcoming days from April 21 and April 24 due to Ram Navmi and Second Saturday respectively.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta