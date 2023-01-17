Banke Bihari Temple Corridor: Protest Rage Across Vrindavan Over Proposed Roadway, Markets Shut

Vrindavan protestors have kept the markets shut for the second now and have written letters with their blood against the Banke Bihari Temple Corridor project.

LOCALS in the vicinity of Vrindavan’s Bankey Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district have been protesting against the construction of the Bankey Bihari Temple Corridor, conceived on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi. Demonstrators have shut markets for two days and written letters with blood to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after attempts to persuade the authorities against the project failed.

Shopkeepers and priests have also come out in support of the ordinary residents and participated in writing blood letters and the market shutdown, according to several media reports. The Allahabad High Court is hearing the pleas of the protestors against the construction of the temple corridor. The Supreme Court will also be hearing the matter later this month, according to a report by NDTV.

The high court had, on December 20, 2022, ordered the district administration to conduct a survey of the area around the temple to find the cost of the construction of the corridor and to come up with a plan for it. Consequently, an eight-member committee was formed with clear orders to submit the developmental plan by January 17.

Five acres of land, on which 300 temples and residential buildings stand, will be acquired by the state government for the project. Protestors have claimed that people have lived in these buildings for hundreds of years and they fear that their homes will be taken away.

Residents of these buildings have alleged that their religious sentiments will be hurt if the buildings are demolished as they have installed deities here and worshipped them for centuries. Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Vrindavan, many believe, is where Lord Krishna spent his childhood and Banke Bihari Temple is arguably the most famous temple in town.

The government’s argument in favour of the project is that it will facilitate the easy movement of devotees to the temple and create more space to accommodate a larger number of visitors.

Hema Malini, a former Bollywood actress and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, on Sunday, had said that the corridor will attract more international tourists and make the process of paying obeisance to the deity hassle-free. While acknowledging the concerns of traders, priests, and residents, Malini said that the interests of all stakeholders would be taken into account.