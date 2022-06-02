Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet targeted attack against the Hindus in the Valley, a bank employee was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, said officials.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. He used to work as a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam. Kumar was attacked by the terrorists at Areh Mohanpora after which he was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Thursday's attack is the fresh incident of the long series of targeted violence against the Hindus in the Valley. On Tuesday, a woman teacher, who had migrated to Kulgam, was shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora area of the district. That killing came in less than 20 days after the attack on Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office at Chadoora in Budgam district.

The targeted killings have led to massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir with Hindus demanding them to be evacuated to saffer locations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now called a meeting on June 3 to review the situation in the Valley.

Quoting officials sources, news agency IANS reported that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army chief General Manoj Pande, and other senior officials from intelligence agencies will attend the meeting.

This will be the second high-level meeting that will be chaired by Shah within two weeks.

"The Lieutenant Governor will give a detailed briefing to the Home Minister on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and steps being taken to prevent targeted killings," IANS quoted sources as saying.

"The meeting will discuss all arrangements to be put in place to ensure that such incidents don't recur and the security situation in the Valley is brought well under control ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra that begins on June 30," the sources said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma