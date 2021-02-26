2 years of Balakot Air Strike: Following a thumbs up from PM Modi, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF, along with some support from Sukhio Su-30 MKIs, carried out the attack in the heart of Pakistan and destroyed the JeM camp there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's been two years since the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the Balakot Air Strike in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The assault, codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', was planned under utmost secrecy and most of the details were only known to the top planners. The operation was so secret that the then Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa made a classified telephonic call to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to inform him about the success of the attack.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, ACM Dhanoa made a call via special RAX number to NSA Doval to pass on the message that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp at Balakot has been hit by the IAF.

"Bandar Mara Gaya (the monkey has been killed)," ACM Dhanoa said in Hindi during his short call to NSA Doval, as reported by Hindustan Times.

While Dhanoa made a similar call to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana, NSA Doval informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the success of the operation, the Hindustan Times report claimed.

How India conducted the air strike in Balakot?

The Balakot attack was the first air strike by India across the Line of Control (LoC) since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The attack was planned by the IAF and the targets were finalised by the R&AW and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Following a thumbs up from PM Modi, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF, along with some support from Sukhio Su-30 MKIs, carried out the attack in the heart of Pakistan and destroyed the JeM camp there.

Flying in three separate formations, the Mirage 2000s and Su-30s dropped Israeli-made Spice 2000 bombs on the terror facility in Balakot without getting detected by the Pakistani radars.

The attack helped India show its military capabilities and gave a clear message to Pakistan that New Delhi "ghus kar maarenge" (will kill you in your house).

"Basically, it's a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations. The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out a terror training camp that we successfully carried out," said ACM Dhanoa while speaking to news agency ANI last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma