3 Drowned, 17 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Yamuna River In UP's Banda; Search Ops Underway

At least three people including two women and a child drowned while 17 are still missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday. According to the police, a total of 15 people have been rescued so far, while 7-8 persons swam to safety after the accident took place. NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot and a massive rescue and search operation is underway.

The gruesome incident took place when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district. Banda Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that at least 30-35 people were on board the boat which capsized due to strong winds at around 3 pm today. The help of divers is being taken to trace the missing persons, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations. Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State DRF (SDRF) on the spot. He has also asked the officials to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured.