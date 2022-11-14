Ban On Songs 'Glorifying' Weapons As Punjabi Music Industry Tilts Towards Gun Culture

THE CHIEF Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government imposed a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence on Sunday. The government has also prohibited the flaunting of weapons and ordered a review of all existing arms licences in the state. The home department of the state government has also issued an official order in this regard.

Amid the rising incidents in the state and the opposition lashing out at the government, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the government's decision will hamper criminals' access to the weapons in the state, which will ultimately end gun culture.

The Shift in Punjabi Music

The present-day songs in the Punjabi music industry are either glorifying the misdeeds of gangsters from Punjab or portraying the state as a mirror, but Punjabi music is mostly about gangsters, guns, violence, and money, among other things.

Earlier, the Punjabi music used to be like "Dil da mamla hai" by Gurdas Mann, which shows a properly behaved masculinity. However, it completely changed and became violent after Honey Singh; after that, it depicts a woman walking around the mall, wearing branded goggles, and unresponsive to anything. It has also led to a stereotype of a modern girl, exactly in the same sense as in the song.

With the rampant increase in gun culture and violence, the impact of these songs can be seen in society. It has impacted the priorities of the youth of the present generation.

Recent occurrences

Among the most recent events that unfolded was the murder of a Sirsa-based Dera Sascha Sauda follower at Kotkapura. According to the police, who were quoted in the Hindustan Times, the accused fired 55 bullets during the attack on Dera supporter Pardeep Singh.The police have identified six assailants, including four from Haryana and two from the Punjab module of the gang being run by the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Sidhu was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was taken back by the Punjab police.

Amid these killings, there are a number of cases pending against many prominent singers under various charges. Instead of working for a better life, these gangsters enjoy their own tragedy of being imprisoned and killing someone for the sake of pride and power.