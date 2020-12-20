Bangalore Coronavirus News: While speaking to news agency ANI, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad has said that all kinds of celebrations at pubs and restaurants have been banned in the city in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the New Year and Christmas, the Bangalore administration has decided to order a complete ban on parties and all kind of gatherings on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and other parts of the city in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad has also informed that all kinds of celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned in the city and people are urged to stay inside and follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

This comes two days after the Karnataka government issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebration in the state and banned planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places.

However, as per the guidelines issued by the state government, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers. The guidelines also say that only green crackers will be allowed during New Year and Christmas celebrations and prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places.

"Keeping in mind public health, there is a need to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a simple and meaningful way. In wake if this, mass parties have been banned across the state at public places, establishments and places where large crowds gather without maintaining social distancing," Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had said in the order.

Karnataka is one of the worst affected states in the country by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to the state health department, there are 14,370 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka while the death toll has crossed the 12,000-mark (fatality rate of 1.30 per cent). Overall, the highly contagious infection has affected 9.08 lakh people in Karnataka.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma