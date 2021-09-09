Uttarakhand Bageshwar district's DM has issued an order for govt employees in the district to follow the dress code in the office saying that no jeans and t-shirt will be allowed during meetings with higher officials. He also warned that necessary action will be taken against those who don't follow the rule.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bageshwar District Magistrate (DM) in Uttarkhand Vineet Kumar on Thursday issued an order for all district officials and employees to follow the dress code in the office. The DM said officials and employees in the district are not allowed to wear jeans, T-shirts during meetings with higher officials. He also warned that non-compliance of the order would lead to necessary aginst the person concern.

"All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them," DM Vineet Kumar said.

The order came after noticing an inappropriate dress code followed by employees in the office, especially in front of higher officials. In a statement as quoted by the news agency, ANI Bageshwar District Magistrate said the officers and employees in the district participate in official meetings wearing jeans and t-shirts which is not graceful.

"It is often coming to the notice that the district level officers and employees are always participating in meetings, wearing jeans and T-shirts in front of their higher officials, without following the dress code. Being a government employee, it is not graceful," Bageshwar DM said.



He further added that this kind of behaviour tarnishes the image of the office management. In order to maintain a professional curriculum in the office, the magistrate has instructed all the employees and district-level officers to wear a proper uniform during office hours. Necessary action will be taken against those who will violate this norm.

This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Similar orders were issued earlier in the UP district, however, they could not be implemented. Last year, the Maharashtra Government had also imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

