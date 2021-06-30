“The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the DGCA order stated. The order added that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on “case to case basis”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major decision announcing the extension of travel and visa related restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the international flight ban till July 31.

DGCA extended the flight ban regarding “scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till July 31, 2021”.

International flights to and from India remain suspended in the country since March 23, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. However, certain international flights allowed on specific routes under Vande Bharat mission since May 2020. This is followed by bilateral "air bubble arrangements with certain countries since July 27.

India so far has signed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Bhutan, France and Kenya. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines at a given point of time.

However, as the second wave of COVID-19 took the country by storm, many countries banned the international flights from India despite having signed an air bubble pact.

UAE on June 21 had announced allowing Indian flyers into the country from July 23 onwards. However, despite the announcement, the ban continues till this date for a broader catergory of flyers from India in-bound to the UAE. “We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume," Dubai’s Emirates airline wrote on Twitter, while saying that its flights are likely to resume from July 7 onwards.

UAE banned entry from India in April this year as the country faced a surge in coronavirus infections due to second wave of the pandemic.

